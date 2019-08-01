NHIF reshuffles all six regional managers in staff changes

The NHIF board has reshuffled all of its six regional managers in a move to improve service delivery in line with President Uhuru Kenyatta's Universal Health Care Big 4 agenda.

In a statement released on Thursday, the board announced it had appointed Abdulahi Issack Ali the new head of the Eastern and Northern regions. It described Ali as an experience manager.

The board said priority has been given to the Operations and Quality Assurance Directorate, which is the core business of the fund.

"Changes have also been made in the regional offices which are core in coordinating the funds functions across the whole republic," it said.

NHIF had earlier extended the application deadline for the CEO post.

Dr Samson Kuhora will head the Benefits and Claims department in acting capacity while Dr Kuhora will be assisted by Judy Karimi and Julia Ouko. Both will work as acting managers for Claims and Benefits respectively.

Mzee Hamisi, has been recalled from his Lamu station to serve at the headquarters ICT Department as a senior assistant manager. Other reshuffles include; Phyllis Nyakiba who will head regional marketing, Robert Otom, will be acting head of registration and compliance.

The Public Education docket will now be handled by Gilbert Osoro, who has broader knowledge of the fund’s products and an experienced manager.

Importantly, these changes have seen staff with medical background take over the leadership of the quality and assurance function with a view to enhance technical capacity.