I'm ready to step aside over Passaris allegations - Sonko

However, Sonko stated that he will individually present himself to Integrity Centre immediately after the memorial service of the late Bomet Governor, Joyce Laboso and the late MP for Kibra Ken Okoth.

He said that due to his support of President Uhuru Kenyatta big war against the corruption he will honour the summons.

The flamboyant governor said the move by EACC will have cartels celebrating and thinking of a come back to swindle public funds.

“ I know many cartels will celebrate this move and think of coming back to swindle public funds but poleni sana I shall still be monitoring all the projects I initiated closely during my absence from office. God bless you, God bless Nairobi, God bless Kenya,” Sonko added.

Sonko claimed that he had evidence that Passaris was paid per diem by both the national and Nairobi county governments to attend the Commission on the Status of Women (CSW) caucus in New York in 2018.

However, last month, Parliament denied paying Passaris any allowances to attend a women's conference in the US in March.

National Assembly Clerk Micheal Sialai said there were no air tickets procured for Passaris as she was not in the House's official delegation to New York.