EACC PROBE

I'm ready to step aside over Passaris allegations - Sonko

Sonko claimed he had evidence Passaris was paid per diem during New York trip.

In Summary

• The flamboyant governor said the move by EACC will have cartels celebrating and thinking of a come back to swindle public funds.

• However, last month, Parliament denied paying Passaris any allowances to attend a women's conference in the US in March.

by MAUREEN KINYANJUI News Reporter
News
01 August 2019 - 13:22
Nairobi Woman Rep Esther Passaris walks out of Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko's address on June 1, 2019 in Pumwani, Nairobi.
Nairobi Woman Rep Esther Passaris walks out of Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko's address on June 1, 2019 in Pumwani, Nairobi.
Image: COURTESY

Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko has said he is ready to step aside to allow EACC complete investigations over alleged utterances directed to Nairobi Woman Representative Esther Passaris over financial impropriety.

Sonko took to his Facebook account and responded to the issue and acknowledged the receipt of summons.

He was referring to a letter dated July 30, 2019, where the EACC Chief Executive Officer Twalib Mbarak wrote to Sonko requesting him to appear at the headquarters at Integrity Centre on Thursday.

 
 

“I want to categorically state that, in the event, it is established that I have a case to answer before the law, I am ready to step aside to allow the EACC complete investigations and determination of the matter,” Sonko said.

I acknowledge receipt of summons by the EACC relating to alleged utterances I made, directed to Hon. Esther  Passaris, and her unpaid per diem for a trip she made to New York in March 2019 despite the county having paid for her air ticket to New York and before that Vienna.
Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko

However, Sonko stated that he will individually present himself to Integrity Centre immediately after the memorial service of the late Bomet Governor, Joyce Laboso and the late MP for Kibra Ken Okoth.

He said that due to his support of President Uhuru Kenyatta big war against the corruption he will honour the summons.

The flamboyant governor said the move by EACC will have cartels celebrating and thinking of a come back to swindle public funds.

“ I know many cartels will celebrate this move and think of coming back to swindle public funds but poleni sana I shall still be monitoring all the projects I initiated closely during my absence from office. God bless you, God bless Nairobi, God bless Kenya,” Sonko added.

Sonko claimed that he had evidence that Passaris was paid per diem by both the national and Nairobi county governments to attend the Commission on the Status of Women (CSW) caucus in New York in 2018.

 

However, last month, Parliament denied paying Passaris any allowances to attend a women's conference in the US in March.

National Assembly Clerk Micheal Sialai said there were no air tickets procured for Passaris as she was not in the House's official delegation to New York.

More:

Parliament clears Passaris of per diem claims

House clerk says she was not in official delegation to New York.
News
3 weeks ago

Passaris dismisses as a lie Sonko's per diem double pay claim

She will forward her complaint to DCI, National Gender and Equality Commission.
Counties
1 month ago

Sonko humiliates Passaris at Madaraka Day fete

Passaris said Sonko doesn't pick his calls and he retorted saying he isn't her husband.
News
2 months ago
STAR COMMUNITY POLICY AND PARTICIPATION GUIDELINES
by MAUREEN KINYANJUI News Reporter
News
01 August 2019 - 13:22

Most Popular

  1. Why many Kenyans are dying of cancer
    7h ago Big Read

  2. CORRIDORS OF POWER
    7h ago Corridors of Power

  3. Man left to die by wife beats stage 3 cancer
    1d ago Big Read

  4. Your Thursday Breakfast Briefing
    6h ago Breakfast Briefing

  5. CORRIDORS OF POWER
    1d ago Corridors of Power

Latest Videos