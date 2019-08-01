I will ensure Ken is buried according to his wishes - Raila

ODM leader Raila Odinga has said he will work with the family of the late Kibra Ken Okoth to ensure that his last wishes are honoured.

Raila said he hopes that the entire family will agree on the final send off of Okoth.

"Nina hakika ya kwamba tutaweza kumpeleka Ken alale vizuri vile yeye mwenyewe alikua akitaka ( I have faith that we will be able to move Ken's remains and give him send off as he had wished)," Raila said.

He said everyone will work as a team, including Okoth's relatives at his home.

Okoth's 'second wife' Ann Thumbi obtained a court order on Thursday blocking the burial or cremation of the body before a petition she has filed is determined.

Raila said Okoth was a great man who continued working for Kibra people even though he was in pain.

He said the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) team will release its report soon giving a way forward.

Raila urged Kenyans to ignore the Punguza Mizigo Initiative by Thirdway Alliance party and wait for BBI.

Raila further said Toi market belongs to Kibra residents and that plans are ongoing to revamp it.