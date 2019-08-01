How your Sh10 could keep a cancer patient off cold KNH corridors

The Kenyatta National Hospital has called on well-wishers to help realise decent accommodation for outpatient cancer patients.

The country's largest referral hospital is calling for contribution through M-Pesa pay bill number 474444 to set up a three-storey facility with a capacity of 140 patients.

It is projected to cost Sh230 million and services will be free. Another Sh200 million will be used to create an endowment fund to support its operations.

The idea was conceived in 2017 to ease the plight many patients go through in their quest for treatment.

The facility has a day respite area, a cancer resource centre, a restaurant and other support services.

So far, more than Sh200 million has been realised.

“We came up with this idea to make it easy for patients, especially those who come from far,” KNH assistant corporate affairs manager Hezekiah Gikambi told the Star on the phone on Wednesday.

“Some just come with a blanket and sleep on the corridors or on the grass because they don't have relatives within and at the same time can't afford to pay for accommodation elsewhere.”

Gikambi said since the hospital is operating under constrained resources, they thought it wise to come up with the initiative that will also go a long way in offering psychological therapy.

“We receive around 400 patients daily, out of which around 200 are to receive chemotherapy and radiotherapy. Someone can't even manage to go through chemotherapy on an empty stomach,” he noted.

A section of Kenyans has questioned the initiative, branding it a scam.

Gikambi has, however, rubbished the claims as misplaced thoughts, saying the project involves various stakeholders of integrity "who will be in the forefront to oversee the dream".