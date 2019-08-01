Bomet University to name building in honour of Laboso

Bomet University College will name one of its buildings in honour of Governor Joyce Laboso, Principal Thomas Cheruiyot has said.

Cheruiyot said Laboso was influential in the establishment of the institution and dedicating one of the facilities in her name would befit her contribution.

The matter will, however, be discussed exhaustively by the university council and other stakeholders.

Laboso died on Monday after a long battle with cancer. She was 58.

“We appreciate the efforts made by our late governor in ensuring this facility is as it is today," Cheruiyot told the press at his office.

The lone university in Bomet county is a constituent college of Moi University.

Its construction was dogged by controversy with leaders from the county differing over its location.

Laboso and other legislators from the region disagreed with former Bomet governor Isaac Rutto who had opposed its setting up in Bomet town.

Rutto wanted the institution set up in Sigor, some 30 kilometres away from the town.

Laboso, he said, always stood with the varsity and strived to ensure it succeeded.

"She played a key role in all aspects and her effort would go in vain. We shall always remember her,” he added.

