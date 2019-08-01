Blow as court orderd Kibos Sugar closed

Kibos Sugar Factory has been ordered closed for discharging raw effluent into the River Kibos in Kisumu East.

Residents have complained for many years over the pollution of the river, whose water they use for domestic purposes. They lived in fear of diseases.

Justice has finally been served.

On Wednesday, the Environment and Land Court in Kisumu ruled that the company's Environmental Impact Assessment licence was acquired illegally.

Three Kisumu East residents, Benson Adega, Eric Ochieng’ and Bether Opiyo, sued the sugar factory in October last year.

Kibos Sugar and Allied Industries Ltd was listed as the first respondent together with Kibos Power Limited (second), Kibos Distillers Limited (third), Nema (fourth) and the Kisumu government (fifth).

The residents said their right to a clean environment had been violated. They accused Kibos Sugar, Kibos Power and Kibos Distillers of polluting the environment.

Justice Stephen Kibunja issued an order of permanent injunction restraining the company from continuing with operations.

He said they must first carry out EIA studies and submit the report to Nema for approval for a fresh licence.

The judge also ordered the defendants to demolish unapproved structures on land LR No 654/23 and 11273 in Kibos, to restore the environment to its original status.

“Should they fail to obtain fresh EIA licences in 120 days, and should they fail to comply with the restoration order, the petitioners are hereby authorised to appoint an auctioneer to carry out the said restoration order and recover the costs from the first to the third respondent,” Kibunja said.

The company's lawyer, Charles Onyango, said the factory employs more than 9,000 people and has an obligation to its clients and suppliers, including cane farmers.

“If the order of injunction is immediately enforced, it will result in unwanted consequences," he said.