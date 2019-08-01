Apex court asked for revenue sharing advisory

The Commission on Revenue Allocation on Wednesday said mediation on the Division of Revenue Bill had been "defeated".

As a result, it urged the Supreme Court to handle the reference filed by governors two weeks ago terming the mediation process 'defeated'.

MPs wanted counties allocated Sh310 billion while the Senate insisted on Sh335 billion.

Through lawyer Kamotho Waiganjo, the commission on Wednesday accused the National Assembly of abusing the constitutional process in relation to the Division of Revenue Bill.

“The timeline set for the publication of the Bill is two months before the end of the financial year. We are now in August and the Bill has not been passed but NA has the luxury to extend the mediation process,” Waiganjo said.

He said that if there had been a genuine commitment to mediation, there would have been no need for the houses to pass two different bills allocating money to the counties.