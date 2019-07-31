Why JKUAT graduates could lose their masters, PhD degrees

JKUAT graduates might lose their masters and PhD degrees after the university was flagged for flouting regulations in awarding post-graduate degrees.

The Commission for University Education has called for a review of doctorate degrees awarded since 2014 following the findings of a report commissioned by Education CS George Magoha.

The report, the Inquiry into Doctor of Philosophy degrees was led by Professor Jackson Too.

The report said there were misconducts in the award of masters and PhD degrees during the last three graduation ceremonies at the Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technlogy.

CUE has directed the university Senate to meet and make decisions on the issues raised and report back to the commission within three months.

"The Senate should extend the review to all PhDs awarded by the university since the coming into force of the Universities Standards and Guidelines, 2014," CUE said.

The report says students were admitted for PhD programmes without relevant academic Bachelor’s degree for admission into Master’s programme.

The report has raised eyebrows on the admission of students to postgraduate programmes and opened a fresh debate over the quality of academic papers from the universities.

Magoha commissioned the report to collect evidence on compliance or non-compliance with regulations and standards on PhDs after a public outcry over the high number of degrees produced in one academic year.

Too's report looked into degrees awarded in the last three graduation periods that took place in a span of 12 months between June 2018 and June 2019.

During that period, the university awarded 308 PhDs and 1101 masters degrees.