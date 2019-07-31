Waititu to spend two more nights behind bars

Kiambu Governor Ferdinand Waititu is set to remain in remand until Friday pending his bail review hearing.

Justice John Onyiego directed Waititu's lawyers to appear before him on Friday to argue the bail review.

The governor had written to the Deputy Registrar of the Anti-Corruption High Court seeking to have his trial file placed before the duty Judge.

In the letter, Waititu is seeking a review of the orders issued by Magistrate Mugambi Lawrence.

He said the bail and bond terms are excessive.

Waititu is particularly aggrieved by the terms set by the trial court that he should not access the Kiambu county offices.

The issues for interpretation in the intended review are what is the effect of an order barring access to the office of a sitting governor and whether the bail terms are excessive, harsh and unjustifiable among others.

Waititu's wife Susan Wangari was able to pay the Sh4 million cash bail but his lawyers are waiting for a letter from the Immigration Office proving that she does not have a passport before the release orders are issued.

The governor and his wife were on Tuesday taken to Industrial Area remand and Langata Women's prisons after failing to post bail.

Magistrate Mugambi said barring Waititu from going back to the office does not violate the Constitution or amount to his removal but is intended to ensure the integrity and credibility of the trial and safeguard the public interest.

Also charged along with Waititu and his wife were Luka Mwangi, Charles Chege, Beth Wangechi, Zacharia Njenga, Joyce Ngina, Simon Kabocho, Anselem Gachukia, Samuel Muigai, Testimony Enterprises Limited, Saika Two Estate Developers Limited and Delta Hotel.

They are linked to a Sh588 million tender scam.