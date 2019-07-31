Waititu to challenge decision barring him from accessing office

Kiambu Governor Ferdinand Waititu could stay out of his county office for two years over graft charges.

Waititu was arraigned on Monday alongside his wife Susan Wangari Ndung’u. Also charged were Luka Mwangi, Charles Chege, Beth Wangechi, Zacharia Njenga, Joyce Ngina, Simon Kabocho, Anselem Gachukia, Samuel Muigai, Testimony Enterprises Limited, Saika Two Estate Developers Limited and Delta Hotel.

They are linked to a Sh588 million tender scam. The governor has been barred from accessing his county workplace and the case against him might take time to be determined.

Anti-Corruption Court magistrate Lawrence Mugambi said barring Waititu from going back to the office does not violate the Constitution or amount to his removal but is intended to ensure the integrity and credibility of the trial and safeguard the public interest.

Mugambi imposed the condition as he granted him Sh15 million bail and alternative Sh30 million bond. Waititu plans to appeal against the decision.

On Monday, Waititu put on a spirited fight to ensure he remains in office, pending his trial. Through lawyers Tom Ojienda and Nelson Havi, he said the court can’t turn itself into and electorate and end his term prematurely because of fraud charges.