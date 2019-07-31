UN agency partners with Ethiopian Airlines to combat human trafficking

A UN agency has contracted Ethiopian Airlines to make periodic public announcements on its flights as part of efforts to combat human trafficking.

The UN Office on Drug and Crime yesterday announced that the airline will, starting from December this year, make announcements on the various forms of trafficking and how to detect and stop them during its flights.

Speaking during a meeting to mark the UN's world day against trafficking of persons at Gigiri offices, the agency's regional representative, Amado Andres, said flights are the most used mode for trafficking, making it effective in creating awareness on the subject.

He said the airline has a wide reach and is well-reputed in the region and the world, and will thus ensure the anti-trafficking message reaches many people.

"With Ethiopian Airlines, we are talking about a fleet of over 100 planes and is seeking to grow to over 200 in the next year. This means it has a huge passenger volume in a year," he said.

Andres said that traffickers are increasingly making their crimes complex, targeting organ removal, sexual exploitation and forced labour.

"Most victims are women, girls and children who are lured with money, jobs, and pleasures such as sex with virgins, promises which are normally not true," Andres said.

Terrorist networks have also exploited trafficked persons by recruiting them, taking advantage of their desperate situation.

"With the regular public announcement service explaining how trafficking takes place, the techniques used to traffic and how to combat it, we will make a major stride in this initiative," Andres said.