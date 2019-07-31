Tussle over body splits Ken Okoth's family

A tussle over whether the late Kibra MP Ken Okoth should be cremated or buried has split the family right down in the middle.

The Star has learnt that Okoth's ailing mother, Angelina, has warned against cremation plan, saying she would boycott the final rights for his son if her wish is denied.

Okoth succumbed to late-diagnosed colorectal cancer on Friday last week at the Nairobi Hospital.

A close family member yesterday said there are fears that Angelina's health could worsen if her wish to bury her son in her native home in Kasewe, Homa Bay county, is ignored

At the centre of the battle for the second-term MP's body is the push and pull pitting the paternal and the maternal families over his final resting place.

A family source confided to the Star said Okoth's European wife, Monica, and his younger brother are pushing for cremation, saying the MP had verbally expressed his desire to be cremated.

Monica's battle for her husband's body rekindles memories of the struggle in 1986 over the body of prominent city lawyer SM Otieno.

He was finally buried in his Siaya rural home after a protracted battle pitting his Umira Kager clan against businesswoman Wambui Otieno.

In the recent past, a number of prominent people including businessmen, politicians, church leaders and sports personalities have also chosen cremation, sometimes against the wishes of family members and their clans.

Cremated in keeping with their wills were former Safaricom CEO Bob Collymore, former Opposition chief Kenneth Matiba, former Anglican Archbishop Manase Kuria and his wife Mary, former Kanu minister Peter Okondo, former Sports administrator Joshua Okuthe’s and Nobel Laureate Wangari Maathai

Okoth's mother is said to be under pressure from the daughter-in-law to accept that his son be cremated but the grandmother has said that would only take place "over my dead body".

A source who spoke on condition of anonymity said she has vowed not to accompany the body back to Nairobi for cremation after final service in Kasewe.

“She has made it clear that she will not be party to a cremation process in Nairobi. She will go with the body to Kasewe and not travel back to Nairobi,” the source said.

Lack of Okoth's will with instructions on cremation or burial has thrown burial arrangements into disarray.