The Star crosses 4 million mark, to continue focusing on readers

On July 31, 2019, the Star website crossed the four million mark recording a total of 4,034,737 unique users in the last 30 days.

Up to 400,000 people are visiting the Star website on a daily basis making it one of the most read news website in the country.

The Star website has been on an upward growth in the last two years attracting four million users up from 2.4 million at a similar period in 2017.

The number of unique users passed the 3 million mark in March 2018 and had grown to 3.5 million, a year later.

In a congratulatory message, Radio Africa Group's Director of Convergence William Pike said that the growth shows that the Star was punching above its weight but making a mark.

"We are competing almost on equal terms with the Nation and Standard websites yet they benefit from NTV and KTN video content. We are punching above our weight. We are now probably the preferred site for breaking news and political analysis," Pike said on Wednesday.

In an environment where print circulation, as well as advertising, has been on the decline, the media across the world has given more focus on digital products.

The Radio Africa Group has not been left behind with the Star being its key digital news product seeking to offer exclusive political, socio-economic, human-interest and lifestyle content.

Head of Content Paul Ilado said that reaching 4 million unique visitors a month is a great testament to "our first six months of truly integrated working of the radio Africa newsroom."

"The Star has now become the breaking, social, political, economic and entertainment media company. The Star is redefining online advertising in Kenya with its content-driven publishing technology especially after the launch of the new site," Ilado said.

He added that as a result of the site now provides the most shareable breaking news, original reporting, entertainment and video for its 4 million growing audiences.

"The quality of articles on the site has really improved in the last six months both in terms of articles and multimedia presentations and this month represents a stunning collective effort from all desks across the radio Africa converged newsroom," Ilado said.

Radio Africa Digital Editor Oliver Mathenge said the milestone was a great achievement towards making Radio Africa Group the foremost digital-first newsroom in Kenya and the region.

He added that the growth witnessed was the Star's deliberate focus not only giving the audience the best content but earning their trust.

"There has been an exceptional effort from everyone to go beyond the breaking news. We have strived to be different and unique in order to give more value to our audience by giving them exclusive content promptly," Mathenge said.

Radio Africa Group has continued to attract and nurture exceptional talent aimed at growing its digital assets to ensure that they provide audiences with unique and exclusive content.