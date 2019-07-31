Close

Separate elections proposed for minorities to choose rep

Constitution identifies special interest groups as women, persons with disabilities, youth

• Commission says 17 county assemblies have no persons with disabilities nominated.

• MP calls for disbandment of county assemblies that do not have special interest groups.

by NJERI MBUGUA News Reporter
31 July 2019 - 05:00
Voters wait to cast their ballot in the general elections in zimmerman on August 8, 2017
Special interest groups may soon be able to choose who will be nominated to represent them in a separate election.

The Gender and Equality Commission on Tuesday proposed separate elections for special interest groups so they are able to choose who represents them instead of leaving that decision to political parties.

According to the Constitution, special interest groups include women, persons with disabilities, youth, ethnic and other minorities and marginalised communities. 

 

According to the commission, 17 county assemblies have no persons with disabilities nominated while 20 assemblies have only one. 

Further, four assemblies have no youth nominated while 17 assemblies have only one youth nominated.

Westlands MP Timothy Wanyonyi called for county assemblies that do not have special interest groups to be disbanded. 

