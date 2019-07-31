Rasanga disowns Sh700 million Siaya debt

The confusion over the county pending bills persisted on Tuesday yesterday after Siaya Governor Cornel Rasanga disowned Sh700 million debt.

The governor told the Senate’s County Public Accounts and Investments Committee that he was stunned by the figures flagged by Auditor General Edward Ouko and CoB Agnes Odhiambo.

He said his administration only owed contractors and suppliers Sh52 million.

“I am actually shocked by these figures. I ordered an internal audit after I saw some abnormal figures from the auditor. After the audit, only Sh52 million was found to be legitimate," he told the committee chaired by Homa Bay Senator Moses Kajwang.

Rasanga appeared to answer queries raised by the audit on the county's financial operations in 2017-18 .

Rasanga’s disclosure adds to the about the county's pending bills. The offices of Auditor General and CoB have been releasing conflicting figures of the pending bills.

In her 2017-18 report on budget execution, Odhiambo disclosed that Siaya pending bills stood at Sh614 million as of June 30, 2018.