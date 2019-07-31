Punguza Mizigo opposers are graft beneficiaries - Aukot

Third Way Alliance leader Ekuru Aukot has hit out at politicians opposed to the Punguza Bill initiative terming them as beneficiaries of corruption.

Aukot said such leaders want Kenyans to remain in poverty so that they can continue exploiting them politically for their own selfish gains.

He pointed at ODM leader Raila Odinga, National Assembly Majority Leader Aden Duale, Bungoma Senator Moses Wetang'ula and Wiper Leader Kalonzo Musyoka being behind the petition against the Bill presented in court.

“They are on record telling Kenyans to reject Punguza Mizigo as we wait for their Ongeza Mizigo proposals,” Aukot said.

Speaking at City Hall on Wednesday where the Bill's sensitisation is underway, Aukot said the initiative seeks to empower Kenyans by ensuring that everyone enjoys services equitability.

“This way we shall lessen the political tensions and even competition,” he said.

Aukot said it is high time Kenyans stood together and reject leaders who are using them as voting machines, only abandon them at the opportune time.

“People of Kenya need development, not selfish politics,” he said.

Aukot told the leaders to stop undermining initiatives meant to uplift the lives of all Kenyans.

“This is not a political competition and you need to stop playing politics with the lives of Kenyans,” he said.

"At least as lawyers read the Constitution properly. It is not rocket science because you will find that the bill complied it. In fact, it is your Building Bridges Initiative that is operating outside the constitution."

He warned Duale that his threats to MCAs were criminal in nature and urged DCI and the DPP to initiate investigations and eventually prosecute him.