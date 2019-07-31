Police ordered to evict three from Watamu property

A Malindi court has ordered police to evict occupants of a disputed multimillion property and hand it over to the rightful owner.

Justice J.O Olola of the Environment and Lands Court ordered Watamu OCS to evict Giovani Ozzi and Damaris Nthenya and their associates who are occupying Mawimbi lodges and two other properties in Watamu.

The properties were owned by Daniel Bernhard Reinhard (deceased) and his Kenyan wife Joyce Jepleting Reinhard.

In 2012, Jepleting filed a suit seeking to take over the property and the court ruled in her favour last July.

The judge dismissed three applications filed by Nthenya, Italians Ozzi and Andus Keller–a tenant in one of the properties–saying they lacked merit.

“The application by one Alfred Andus Keller seeking to be enjoined as a defendant in this proceedings and dated September 12, 2018, is dismissed. The second defendant’s application dated October 11, 2018, is dismissed. The first defendant’s application dated September 5, 2018, is dismissed,” the judge ruled.

Nthenya was seeking stay orders both at the ELC court and Court of Appeal.

Keller had told the court she could not leave the premises as she had no other place to call home and that the other premises had been rented.

Angote ordered the plaintiff to have the costs of all the applications.

He said the plaintiff deserves to be assisted by the National Police Service to evict the defendant.