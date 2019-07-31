Okoth's mother should have the final say on burial

First of all, it is very sad that we have lost such a young and promising leader. As a community and a nation in general, we have lost a very important person. Let God take care of the widow and his family.

So, traditionally, when a man dies in our community, he should be buried next to his father. That is if we assume that the father is not alive. This should be the procedure if the Luo culture is strictly followed.

But if there is a dispute about where the person should be buried, like in the case of Ken Okoth, the way we are hearing, many factors will be considered. First, we need to know if there is a will by the deceased. His wish on how and where his remains are buried will prevail.

If Okoth was brought up by his mother, in Kibera as is reported, the mother and other family members, especially sisters and brothers, if they are there, have more say about where the body should be buried.

Second, the dispute can also be resolved if Okoth’s uncles and those from the side of his mother and other relatives sit down and dialogue. They need to discuss, especially elders, and agree on where the deceased should be laid to rest.

In a case where there is no agreement, the mother, who brought him up, will have the final say. She will decide because Okoth spent most of his life with her. So, if they fail to agree, then the mother will definitely have the final say.

But I hope that the family will agree on this, if it is true there is a dispute to ensure that the late MP is given a befitting send-off.

It is an emotional time for the family and especially the widow, mother and the siblings and I think they should be given enough time to agree. They should be given free time to reach a solution without interference.

The Luo Council of Elders Chairman spoke to the Star