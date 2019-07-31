Nema opposes bid to demolish smoking areas

The National Environment Management Authority has rejected a bid by City Hall to demolish smoking zones in Nairobi’s CBD.

Nairobi county administration is considering closing down the five smoking zones within the CBD on the grounds that they are a nuisance.

The county's tobacco control unit claimed that they do not meet the specifications for designated outdoor smoking areas.

“Shutting down smoking zones especially in the CBD will take smokers back to the streets hence the enormous release of toxic air pollutants into the atmosphere,” Nema's Nairobi county head Njoki Mukiri said.

Njoki said toxic chemicals from cigarette butts seep into soils and waterways thereby causing soil and water pollution respectively.

“If anyone thinks that smoking zones are irritating they need to visualise what happens at the smoking zone and think about it occurring everywhere in the city,” she said.

The Tobacco Control Act, 2007 made it illegal to smoke in public places ranging from disco halls, cinemas, offices, hospitals, factories, bars and eateries to shopping malls, public transport and residential houses.

The law required owners of such places to designate smoking zones that must be well ventilated and separated from the public areas.

“Anyone smoking in a prohibited area can be fined Sh50,000, jailed for not more than six months or both,” the Act states.

According to the Nairobi tobacco control unit boss Anthony Muthemba, it is not the responsibility of the authorities to provide smoking zones.

Muthemba said that responsibility is on the smoker to find a place where they do not bother non-smokers.

“We have had complaints by the Catholic parish about the smoking zone at GPO. If a smoking zone cannot serve its basic role in preventing passive smoking why should it exist?” Muthemba said.

Rose Mucheke, a cigarette vendor at the Tusker bus station said that the smoking zones are unattended to.

“No one manages this places that is why we have other activities such as prostitution happening there, ”Mucheke said.

However, for the businesswoman, demolishing the chimneys is not a good idea.

“If the county knocks down smoking zones, non-smokers will be exposed. This is not good for their health especially in this era when we are facing a real threat from cancer,” she said.

Nema emphasised on the need to observe the stated requirements on designated smoking zones

“Where the requirements cannot be met for an area designated for smoking inside an enclosed public place, let it be declared smoke-free and alternative convenient space given for the same purpose,” Nema said.

(edited by O. Owino)