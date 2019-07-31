Naivasha MP wants CDF allocation formula reviewed

A lawmaker has proposed that the formula for allocating funds to the National Government Constituencies Development Fund be changed as some areas were being shortchanged.

Naivasha MP Jayne Kihara said some constituencies were more populated than others hence their development needs exceeded those of the smaller regions.

She said Naivasha, for instance, has eight wards and the Sh100m allocation was not enough to carry out projects in the lakeside town.

Kihara said that Parliament ought to change the formula so that those with larger populations get a fairer share that would be of benefit to locals.

“There are some constituencies with only three wards and we get the same share of funds. There is no equity there,” she said.

She said the meagre resources for the constituency were making it difficult to allocate bursaries to the increasing number of needy students across all schools in the area.

“In the last financial year, only Sh30 million of the total allocation was set aside for bursaries despite the many applications we received from needy families,” she said.

Kihara was speaking during a meeting with parents of Mirera Primary School in Naivasha where she handed over sanitary towels to students.

She said they were working with the county government of Nakuru to harmonise bursary disbursements as one way of avoiding duplication.

Kihara said that though the county had its own procedures in awarding bursaries there was a need to share information so that all the needy pupils could benefit.

“We can bring together the bursaries from our side and the county so that as many students as possible are awarded,” she said.

Kihara called on the government to move with speed and rehabilitate the Moi South Lake Road that was in poor condition.

Lakeview MCA Karanja Mburu said the road had been neglected for years despite the revenue it generates for the government.

He said that the county had on several occasions raised the issue with the national government and this had not been addressed leaving motorists to suffer.

“The road leads to several tourist attraction sites including the lake, national parks, flower farms and geothermal exploration fields hence the need for it to be upgraded,” he said.

