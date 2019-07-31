Close

'NOT DEFAULT OPPOSITION'

Luos don't regret working with state, MP tells Sudi

Lawmaker says Raila got into handshake for peaceful coexistence and development

In Summary

• MP reacts to Kapseret counterpart's criticism of Raila for not playing opposition role. 

• Legislator says community is not meant to always be in the opposition.

by BY ERIC OLOO
News
31 July 2019 - 05:00
Alego Usonga MP Samuel Atandi addresses the press in Kisumu town at a past event
'GIVE RAILA A BREAK': Alego Usonga MP Samuel Atandi addresses the press in Kisumu town at a past event
Image: MAURICE ALAL

Rift Valley MPs have been told to give the Luo community a break for joining the government through the handshake.   

Alego-Usonga MP Sam Atandi said they have no regrets working with the government to spur development and peaceful coexistence.  

Atandi cited Kapseret MP Oscar Sudi’s criticism of ODM chief Raila Odinga's move to join the government "yet he is expected to play the key role of the opposition".  

 
 

“Luo’s are not designed to be in the opposition throughout. We are now inside the government and we do not regret,”  Atandi said.  

He spoke on Monday at Ahindi Gardens, Siaya town, during the issuance of boda boda licenses. The Sh3 million licences were sponsored by the NG-CDF to benefit 300 youths. 

Atandi defended Raila saying he does not need a government job to be powerful "since he is a self-made famous leader".  

The legislator hailed investigative agencies on the fight against mega corruption saying those who looted government coffers and hid through proxies will be unearthed soon.  

“Corruption has reached unprecedented levels hence the need for those who want to lead this country to wage a vicious war on graft,” he said.

Edited by R.Wamochie 

STAR COMMUNITY POLICY AND PARTICIPATION GUIDELINES
by BY ERIC OLOO
News
31 July 2019 - 05:00

Most Popular

  1. CORRIDORS OF POWER
    1d ago Corridors of Power

  2. CORRIDORS OF POWER
    2d ago Corridors of Power

  3. Fans pay tribute to Ghana's Asamoah Gyan
    2mo ago Africa

  4. Sicily Kariuki's unlikely journey to the top
    2d ago Big Read

Latest Videos