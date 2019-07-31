Luos don't regret working with state, MP tells Sudi

Rift Valley MPs have been told to give the Luo community a break for joining the government through the handshake.

Alego-Usonga MP Sam Atandi said they have no regrets working with the government to spur development and peaceful coexistence.

Atandi cited Kapseret MP Oscar Sudi’s criticism of ODM chief Raila Odinga's move to join the government "yet he is expected to play the key role of the opposition".

“Luo’s are not designed to be in the opposition throughout. We are now inside the government and we do not regret,” Atandi said.

He spoke on Monday at Ahindi Gardens, Siaya town, during the issuance of boda boda licenses. The Sh3 million licences were sponsored by the NG-CDF to benefit 300 youths.

Atandi defended Raila saying he does not need a government job to be powerful "since he is a self-made famous leader".

The legislator hailed investigative agencies on the fight against mega corruption saying those who looted government coffers and hid through proxies will be unearthed soon.

“Corruption has reached unprecedented levels hence the need for those who want to lead this country to wage a vicious war on graft,” he said.

