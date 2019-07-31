KRA presents prohibited goods worth Sh800,000 before court

Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA), Western Region on Wednesday presented prohibited goods worth Sh800,000 for verification in a court process.

The proceedings which were held at Forodha house, Kisumu, involved identification and production of exhibits concerning a case of possession of prohibited goods including alcoholic drinks worth approximately Sh800,000.

The court proceedings were led by Kisumu law court senior resident magistrate, Stella Telewa. In attendance were multi-agency representatives.

Two witnesses appeared before the court to give their testimonies and verify the exhibits. The next hearing has been scheduled for August 21.

The case involved a suspect Evans Otieno Onyango, alleged to have been found in possession of prohibited goods contrary to section 200(d) as read with section 210 of the East African Community Customs Management Act (EACCMA), 2004.

The suspect Onyango, was arraigned in court on May 14, he pleaded not guilty and was released on Sh250, 000 cash bail.

The prohibited goods were identified as alcoholic drinks, confiscated by multi-agency officers during; day and night patrolsin various clubs and alcohol-drinking dens and from bus raids in Kisumu.

Additionally, the goods were condemned by Kenya Bureau of Standards (KEBS) and KRA’s Customs and Border Control in accordance with the laws governing operations in Kenya.

KRA has stepped up border surveillance at all ports of entry. Multi-agency collaborations and intelligence sharing has also been enhanced to curb illicit trade. KRA continues to rely on technology such as non-intrusive scanners at the points of entry to secure Kenya from illicit trade.