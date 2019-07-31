Kinoti, Haji blame toxic, expired imports for surge in cancer cases

Investigative and prosecution agencies have weighed in on calls to declare cancer a national disaster in the wake of deaths of three prominent personalities within a month.

Safaricom CEO Bob Collymore, Kibra MP Ken Okoth and Bomet Governor Joyce Laboso have succumbed to cancer this month, prompting Kenyans to ask the government to declare the disease a national disaster.

Director of Criminal Investigations George Kinoti and Director of Public Prosecutions Noordin Haji have regretted that an influx of toxic contraband could be derailing efforts to curb the surge of cancer cases.

Kenyans have been complaining about the high cost of cancer treatment, lack of screening equipment in hospitals and a shortage of specialists.

Soon after Laboso's death hit home on Monday, Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko disclosed that more than 60 Kenyan MPs are battling against the disease.

DCI chief Kinoti pointed out that smuggled goods pose a health risk to citizens and appealed to state agencies and Kenyans to step up the fight against proscribed foodstuffs.

He sought to assure that his office will intensify the war on contraband, saying the move will go a long way in reducing the number of preventable diseases being reported across the country.

"These contraband goods may also be to blame for the rising number of cancer cases. There are so many goods that are not fit for human consumption that find their way into the market," Kinoti said.

Those behind the call to have cancer declared a national disaster argue that the move would enhance early diagnosis, boost affordable screening and treatment and promote awareness.

According to the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics, more than 40,000 Kenyans are diagnosed with cancer annually with at least 15,000 people dying over the same period.

On Monday, Kinoti revealed that goods that have expired in other countries are repackaged by unscrupulous businessmen and released into the Kenyan market.

“We consume poison and then say there is an upsurge in cancer cases. Enough is enough. We must act ruthlessly against these cartels,” he said, citing cooking oil, sugar and rice as some of the most common contraband.

“Contraband is not just about substandard goods. It is also about goods that should not be consumed at all. We are consuming poison, goods that have been declared unfit for human consumption.”

DPP Haji said corruption is curtailing the fight against contraband and human trafficking. “Corruption is exacerbating this threat. We are trying to work together to see how we can minimise the threats.”

The duo spoke at a regional conference that brought together prosecutors, investigators and deputy attorneys general from Rwanda, Uganda, Tanzania, South Sudan, Djibouti, Somalia, Ethiopia and Kenya.

The 'Network of Heads of Public Prosecutions and Criminal Investigations in the East African Region' was organised by Wayamo Foundation. Participants will seek to strengthen the rule of law by ensuring effective investigation and prosecution of complex crimes and intensify inter-agency collaboration at the regional level.

Also present was Mahboub Maalim — the executive secretary of the Intergovernmental Authority on Development.

Kinoti said investigative agencies need to work closely with courts to curb contraband and human trafficking. “There are times when we do our work well, but the courts order us to release contraband goods to the owners, who then sell them to the people,” he lamented.

He called for a partnership of all investigative agencies in the region.

Haji said countries must reduce bureaucracies when investigative agencies are pursuing criminals.

“When applying for assistance from neighbours, the processes must be fast,” he appealed.

