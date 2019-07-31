Kimwarer 16 fail to raise millions for bail

Former Kerio Valley Development Authority MD David Kimosop and 15 other accused persons have been unable to raise the bail imposed by court last week.

Kimosop is held at Industrial Area Remand prison for failing to raise Sh6 million cash bail or Sh 12 million bond.

Kimosop and 15 others have moved to the High Court in a bid to reduce their bail terms to regain their freedom.

Those unable to pay are Samuel Koskei, tender committee member, and William Maina, head of supply chain, who were released on similar terms as Kimosop.

The rest were each ordered released on a Sh5 million bond or upon deposit of Sh2 million cash bail.

Last week, former CS Henry Rotich was charged alongside two PSs Kamau Thugge and Susan Koech and are out on bail.

Rotich and Thugge each deposited Sh15 million cash bail while Koech paid Sh8 million cash bail. They were all released on the same day they were charged.

Former Nema director general Geoffrey Wahungu and official David Walunya were released after depositing Sh750,000 cash bail.

Kimosop and his co-accused have applied for reduction of the bail imposed on them by chief magistrate Douglas Ogoti.

They say that they are unable to meet their bail and bond terms that were set by the trial court owing to financial constraints.