Ex-presidential candidate who caused fracas at IEBC escapes jail

What can you do if you’re told you cannot run for President? A man threw a tantrum in 2017.

He damaged an air conditioner, a door and an internet socket valued at Sh30,000 belonging to the IEBC.

It landed him in trouble as he was charged with causing a disturbance, attempted suicide and malicious damage to property.

Yesterday, Peter Solomon Gichira was found guilty of creating a disturbance at the IEBC premises after his nomination papers were rejected.

But Gichira will not serve any prison term as the court discharged him with a warning not to commit any offences in the next six months.

Chief magistrate Francis Andayi found that Gichira had interrupted activities of the IEBC just to get the attention of chairman Wafula Chebukati.

His lawyer had pleaded with the court not to sentence him to prison but rather give him a non-custodial sentence.