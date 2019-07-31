Ex-presidential candidate who caused fracas at IEBC escapes jail

• Chief magistrate Francis Andayi said that Gichira was vying for a serious position that required a man who will not throw tantrums.
What can you do if you’re told you cannot run for President? A man threw a tantrum in 2017.
He damaged an air conditioner, a door and an internet socket valued at Sh30,000 belonging to the IEBC.
It landed him in trouble as he was charged with causing a disturbance, attempted suicide and malicious damage to property.
Yesterday, Peter Solomon Gichira was found guilty of creating a disturbance at the IEBC premises after his nomination papers were rejected.
But Gichira will not serve any prison term as the court discharged him with a warning not to commit any offences in the next six months.
Chief magistrate Francis Andayi found that Gichira had interrupted activities of the IEBC just to get the attention of chairman Wafula Chebukati.
His lawyer had pleaded with the court not to sentence him to prison but rather give him a non-custodial sentence.
Andayi said the offence was minor and did not attract a custodial sentence.
He told the politician that he should learn to be calm especially when seeking such a high office.
“It’s not appropriate to punish and therefore he is discharged on condition that he will be of good behaviour in the next six months,” the court ruled.
He also acquitted him of the offences of attempted suicide and malicious damage to property.
Speaking after being released, the politician said it was a miscarriage of justice because he never wanted to commit suicide as had been alleged.
Not one to be scared easily, Gichira said he will still vie for the top seat in the next general elections.
