Dusit D2 reopens with pomp and flare

Dusit D2 Nairobi officially reopened on Wednesday, seven months after the January 15 terror attack.

The event was marked with a flag raising ceremony at the complex, an event attended by Tourism CSs Najib Balala, Rachael Omamo (Defence) and Amina Mohamed (Sports).

Six DusitD2 properties across the world including Thailand, Bhutan, China, Egypt and Dubai have hosted the Dusitd2 Nairobi flag to show support to the hotel during its closure.

"I want to assure the world Kenya is stronger than these evil forces, "Balala said.

The Dusit attack claimed 21 people were killed.

After 19 hours of terror, gunfire, bloodshed and confusion, the siege at the DusitD2 hotel complex ended as it emerged that two of the attackers are from Kiambu and Nyeri.

The Dusit Hotel officially starts accepting guests tomorrow and it has five bookings so far.

The majority of businesses at the complex are back in operation.