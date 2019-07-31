Dusit D2 reopens with pomp and flare

• Complex was closed after terror attack on January 15.

31 July 2019 - 15:32
CSs Amina Mohamed (Sports) and Tourism's Najib Balala among other guests at the opening of the Dusit D2 on Wednesday, July 31, 2019.
Image: MARTIN MWITA

Dusit D2 Nairobi officially reopened on Wednesday, seven months after the January 15 terror attack.

The event was marked with a flag raising ceremony at the complex, an event attended by Tourism CSs Najib Balala, Rachael Omamo (Defence) and Amina Mohamed (Sports).

Six DusitD2 properties across the world including Thailand, Bhutan, China, Egypt and Dubai have hosted the Dusitd2 Nairobi flag to show support to the hotel during its closure.

"I want to assure the world Kenya is stronger than these evil forces, "Balala said.

The Dusit attack claimed 21 people were killed.

After 19 hours of terror, gunfire, bloodshed and confusion, the siege at the DusitD2 hotel complex ended as it emerged that two of the attackers are from Kiambu and Nyeri.

The Dusit Hotel officially starts accepting guests tomorrow and it has five bookings so far.

The majority of businesses at the complex are back in operation.

1 day ago
31 July 2019 - 15:32

