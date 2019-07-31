Driver dumped in Mai Mahiu was strangled — autopsy

A postmortem carried out on a driver whose body was found last Tuesday along the Naivasha-Mai Mahiu Road indicates he was murdered by strangulation.

Police have recovered the car the victim was driving.

Ezekiel Muya had been hired to ferry customers from Mlolongo but they allegedly turned against him and made away with his tour van after dumping his body along the busy road.

A relative who declined to be named said the body had since been transferred to Mlolongo from Naivasha Subcounty Hospital mortuary.

There were fears those who murdered the driver knew him, the relative said, adding that the family was still in mourning.

“We have left all the investigations to police as we embark on burying our brother,” he said.

Naivasha OCPD Samuel Waweru confirmed that they had recovered the stolen car though the suspects had escaped.

Waweru said they were keenly following up the increased cases of murder around the town in recent months.

“We are seeing a trend where the killers have identified areas along the road that are sparsely populated to dump the bodies but their days are numbered,” he said.

Last week on Saturday, another driver identified as Dominic Kagunyi was murdered and his body dumped near Jikaze IDP camp in Mai Mahiu. The suspects made away with his vehicle.

Early last month, an elderly driver hired from Nakuru to collect eggs in Mai Mahiu town was murdered and his pick-up stolen.

“In all the cases we have handled, the victims are hired from other towns, murdered and later dumped along the Naivasha-Mai Mahiu Road which is sparsely populated,” the OCPD said.

