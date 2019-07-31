Don't target Turkana in forceful disarmament, says MP Lomenen

Turkana South MP James Lomenen has said the forceful disarmament planned by the government should not target Turkana county only.

Lomenen said the order by the government to recover all illegal firearms in the North Rift region is welcome but it should beef security up first.

He said the Turkana community is a vulnerable target in the exercise as other communities in the region could easily escape the exercise by hiding their guns in the mountains.

Others can flee to Uganda then come back when the exercise is done, he said.

"For many years the operation has been claimed to be done but none has been successful. We are waiting for the operation announced by the regional commissioner to begin,” Lomenen said.

Rift Valley regional commissioner George Natembeya last week announced a major forceful disarmament operation against armed bandits in Kerio Valley.

Natembeya warned locals still in possession of illegal firearms to voluntarily surrender them to the government.

