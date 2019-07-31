The Environment and Lands Court in Malindi has ordered the national police service to assist evict occupants of a multi-million tourism property in dispute and hand it over to the rightful owner a Kenyan woman who was married to a German investor.
Court orders police to evict occupants from Watamu property The Environment and Lands Court in Malindi has ordered the national police service to assist evict occupants of a multi-million tourism property in dispute and hand it over to the rightful owner a Kenyan woman who was married to a German investor.
STAR COMMUNITY POLICY AND PARTICIPATION GUIDELINES