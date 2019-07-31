Close European and Asian ivory markets - CS Balala

The government on Wednesday launched the Stop Ivory trade campaign by CITES dubbed 'Elephants and their ivory should NEVER be Ripped Apart. '

The campaign aims at curbing the illegal trade in Jumbo tusks that have seen an increase in the global market.

Balala said Kenya is obligated to work with other parties in the fight against illegal wildlife trade.

"Today, 32 African countries stand together against the trade of ivory and that will not relent until this trade comes to an end," the CS said.

He also urged the European Union and Japan to close domestic ivory markets in their respective regions.