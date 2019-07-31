Bylaws avenues of harassment, hawkers say

Street vendors across counties have told senators to abolish all existing bylaws.

The vendors who spoke on Tuesday during the public participation of the Street Vendors Bill 2019 said the bylaws are outdated and used by the inspectorate officers to harass them.

Elias Mwangi, a CBD street vendor at Accra Road, said the bylaws are not recognised by the county government.

Nairobi city bylaws state that each person engaging in hawking must have a badge and wear it at a conspicuous place.

"Despite even the traders owning badges and producing them to county government officers, they still fail to recognise and acknowledge them and we end up being arrested and fined," Mwangi said.

The Senate’s Trade and Tourism committee led by its chairman Charles Kibiro also heard that continuous harassment by the askaris has disrupted their mode of operation.

"We get arrested and taken to City Hall. Once we pay fines, we are released but our items are not returned to us which is a double loss," another vendor said.

County governments were also faulted for not including the vendors during public participation.

Veronica Ngugi, a trader from OTC, said they are not included when the county government is making laws that affect them.

"It is best that county governments include all stakeholders in the public participation to get our views too," she said.

A vendor from Nyeri county said, "We contribute a lot to the economy but we are not involved in the law-making process."