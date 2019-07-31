All eyes on Barchok who will replace Laboso

Following the death of Bomet Governor Joyce Laboso on Monday, Deputy Governor Hillary Barchok is expected to lead the county for the remaining three years before the polls.

Laboso picked Barchok - a teacher - as her running mate in the run-up to the 2017 General Election. She ignored several other hopefuls for the seat proposed mainly by Jubilee mandarins.

Born on December 3, 1973, Barchok is a specialist in curriculum development. He is married with three children.

Barchok has a wealth of experience in teaching science, first in high school and later in the university. He rose through the ranks to become the Dean of the School of Education at Chuka University before accepting Laboso's offer.

Barchok was a teacher at Mulot Secondary School. He completed his Form Four education in 1993 at Kericho High School before proceeding to Egerton University for his undergraduate studies where he pursued a degree in Education Science specialising maths and chemistry.

He later enrolled for a masters degree in curriculum development at Egerton University before proceeding to Moi University for his PhD.

He also served as commissioner at the Commission for Revenue Allocation.

Barchok has played a significant role in empowering the community by organising and participating in activities that promote entrepreneurship skills among the youth and the vulnerable in the society.