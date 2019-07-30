What is ovarian cancer?

Ovarian cancer is the third common cause of cancer-related deaths from gynaecologic tumours in KNH, according to an article in the Open Journal of Obstetrics and Gynecology.

It affects the female reproductive system and begins in the ovaries, hence the name ovarian cancer. It has been referred to as the 'silent killer' because it is poorly understood by researchers.

According to the American Cancer Society (ACS), ovarian cancer in most cases is not diagnosed until it has progressed to an advanced stage. In fact, only about 20 per cent of the cases are diagnosed at an early stage.

This is because symptoms are not apparent in the early stages or they mimic common stomach and digestive issues that are often mistaken for minor ailments.

Patients are likely to experience symptoms once the disease has spread beyond the ovaries, typically to the lymph nodes outside the abdomen, the skin, the liver, the spleen, the fluid around the lungs, the intestines or the brain.

At the late stage, ovarian cancer is more difficult to treat and can be fatal.

A patient with advanced-stage ovarian cancer can undergo chemotherapy and surgery, which involves the removal of one or both ovaries, and at times the fallopian tubes and uterus.

The ACS says symptoms caused by ovarian tumours may be confused with less serious, noncancerous conditions.