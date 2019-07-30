Waititu, wife locked up for third day after failing to secure bail

Kiambu Governor Ferdinand Waititu and his wife, Susan Wangari, were on Tuesday taken to Industrial Area remand and Langata Women's prisons after failing to post bail.

Waititu had earlier been granted Sh15 million bail in the case involving a Sh588 million illegal roads tender.

Wangari was granted Sh4 million bail with a Sh10 million surety.

Magistrate Lawrence Mugambi also barred Waititu from accessing his county office.

He agreed with a decision rendered by judge Mumbi Ngugi last Friday following Samburu Governor Moses Lenolkulal's bid to be allowed to access his office.

Ngugi ruled a governor implicated in a criminal case should not be allowed to access his/her office.

Mugambi said, "I find Mumbi's decision more persuasive and authoritative and consider it as binding to this court."

"Barring Waitutu doesn't violate the Constitution, but it will ensure public interest is safeguarded.

Kiambu county Chief Officer of Roads Luka Mwangi and county official Charles Chege were also granted Sh15 million bail and Sh30 million bond.

The case is to be mentioned on August 26.

Waititu intends to file a review at the Anti-corruption arm of the High Court, challenging Mugambi's decision