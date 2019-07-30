Waititu granted Sh15m bail in illegal tender case, barred from accessing his county office

Kiambu Governor Ferdinand Waititu was on Tuesday granted Sh15 million bail in the case involving a Sh588 million illegal roads tender.

Magistrate Lawrence Mugambi also barred him from accessing his county office.

He agreed with a decision rendered by judge Mumbi Ngugi last Friday following Samburu Governor Moses Lenolkulal's bid to be allowed to access his office.

Ngugi ruled a governor implicated in a criminal case should not be allowed to access his/her office.

Mugambi said, "I find Mumbi's decision more persuasive and authoritative and consider it as binding to this court."

"Barring Waitutu doesn't violate the Constitution, but it will ensure public interest is safeguarded.

Kiambu county Chief Officer of Roads Luka Mwangi and county official Charles Chege were also granted Sh15 million bail and Sh30 million bond.

Waititu's wife, Susan Wangari, and the fifth accused, Beth Wangechi, were granted Sh4 million bail and Sh10 million surety.

Members of the tender committee, Zachariah Njenga, Joyce Ngina, Simon Kabocho, Anselm Gachukia and Samual Muigai, were granted Sh1 million bail and Sh3 million bond.

Charged employees of the county government have also been barred from accessing their offices pending determination of the trial.

All accused persons will be required to deposit their travel documents with the court and must not contact witnesses or interfere with evidence.

The office of the DPP will supply the witness statements and all documents and evidence in three weeks.

The defence has objected, saying three weeks is too long.

Defence lawyer Mbiyu Kamau insisted he be given a list of witnesses.

The matter will be mentioned on August 26.

Waititu intends to file a review at the Anti-corruption arm of the High Court, challenging Mugambi's decision