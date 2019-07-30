Uhuru to tour Bob Marley museum in Jamaica visit next week

President Uhuru Kenyatta will be visiting the late Bob Marley's museum in Kingston during his tour of Jamaica next week.

The President is also expected to visit the shrine of Jamaican-born political activist and journalist Marcus Mosiah Garvey.

Uhuru is a self-confessed Bob Marley fan as captured in an interview with Radio Jambo presenters Mbusii and Lion in 2017.

Sitting inside the Radia Jambo OB van, Uhuru listed: Stir it up, Redemption Song and Three Little Birds as his top three jams.

Uhuru will be on a State visit to Jamaica from August 5 to 7 where he is a guest at the country's 57th Independence Anniversary.

"During the visit, the President and his host Prime Minister Holness together with their respective delegations will discuss and explore opportunities for enhanced bilateral relations between Kenya and Jamaica," State House spokesperson Kanze Dena said in a statement on Tuesday.