Uhuru to tour Bob Marley museum in Jamaica visit next week

• President Kenyatta is scheduled to travel to Jamaica next week for a state Visit
President Uhuru Kenyatta will be visiting the late Bob Marley's museum in Kingston during his tour of Jamaica next week.
The President is also expected to visit the shrine of Jamaican-born political activist and journalist Marcus Mosiah Garvey.
Uhuru is a self-confessed Bob Marley fan as captured in an interview with Radio Jambo presenters Mbusii and Lion in 2017.
Sitting inside the Radia Jambo OB van, Uhuru listed: Stir it up, Redemption Song and Three Little Birds as his top three jams.
Uhuru will be on a State visit to Jamaica from August 5 to 7 where he is a guest at the country's 57th Independence Anniversary.
"During the visit, the President and his host Prime Minister Holness together with their respective delegations will discuss and explore opportunities for enhanced bilateral relations between Kenya and Jamaica," State House spokesperson Kanze Dena said in a statement on Tuesday.
Before his visit to Jamaica, the President will on Friday preside over the official opening of a leather complex developed by the Ewaso Ngiro South Development Agency in Narok County.
The complex will comprise a leather factory and tannery and will have an installed annual capacity of 4,000 tonnes of hides and skins creating 300 direct jobs and over 5000 indirect employment opportunities.
On Saturday, he will join thousands of young scientists, scholars, innovators, investors and other stakeholders for the official opening the Young Scientists National Exhibition at the KICC.