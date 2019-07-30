Tribunal probing judge Ojwang to compile report by end of week

The tribunal investigating the conduct of Supreme Court Judge Jacktone Ojwang will finalise its report by the end of the week.

According to sources who did not want to be quoted, the team chaired by Appellate Judge Alnashir Visram has retreated to Mombasa to do its final report after taking evidence from more than 15 witnesses. The hearings were done in camera.

Once the tribunal completes its report, it will hand it over to President Uhuru Kenyatta for action.

Those who provided information included Chief Justice David Maraga. Maraga's statement was made on his behalf by Judiciary registrar Anne Amadi, highlighting procedures of the Judicial Service Commission hearing.

On the first day, the tribunal visited Migori to find out whether there was a road that was tarmacked by the county government to the judge’s rural home.

A complaint filed by Nelson Onyango and eight others formed the basis of the JSC recommendation for further investigations. They alleged that a road was built to his home.