Samburu governor wants to be allowed to access office

• The county boss was disattisfied with the decision of lady Justice Mumbi Ngugi where she declined to exercise her powers of revision over the decision of the trial court in the matter.
• The trial court ordered that the county boss be denied access to the County government offices
Samburu Governor Moses Lenolkulal has appealed against Justice Mumbi Ngugi’s decision to decline to exercise her powers of revision over a ruling that bars him from accessing his office.
He is charged alongside 13 others and faces four counts, including conspiracy to commit an offence of corruption, abuse of office and unlawful acquisition of property contrary to the law.
On Wednesday last week, Lenolkulalon, through lawyers, sought revision of the directions issued by the trial court, which gave interim orders prohibiting him from accessing county government offices, pending the hearing and determination of his case. But Ngugi declined to exercise her powers of revision over the trial court decision.
In his application, he argues that he is a holder of a constitutional office, hence, even though he is charged with an offence of corruption, he should continue performing his duties during the trial.
Justice Mumbi Ngugi stated that she looked beyond the interests of the individual holder of the constitutional office and considered the wider public interest.
“In the matter before me, the governor of a county, to whom Article 10 and Chapter 6 apply, is charged with the offence of abuse of office. He is charged with basically enriching himself at the expense of the people of Samburu county who elected him and whom he is expected to serve,” she said.
“Would it serve the public interest for him to go back to the office and preside over the finances of the county that he has been charged with embezzling from? What message does it send to the citizen if their leaders are charged with serious corruption offences, and are in office the following day, overseeing the affairs of the institution?”
Justice Ngugi pointed out that she considered the implications of directing that the applicant does not access his office and quoted the County Government Act that provides for the deputy governor as a substitute.