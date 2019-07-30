Ruling in Kiiru Boys principal murder in october

• Investigating officer said four people were established to have committed the crime
• He said wife of slain principal was in constant communication with one of the suspects on the night of the murder
The High Court in Nakuru is writing a ruling on a case against the wife of slain Kiiru Boys High School principal.
Justice Joel Ngugi said the prosecution had closed its case and the defence had no issue to raise through submission.
“The court will retire to write its ruling on a case to answer and it will be delivered on October 31,” Justice Ngugi said.
State counsel Catherine Mwaniki said she intended to call 38 witnesses but decided to close after 21 testified in the case against the widow of Solomon Mwangi.
“We believe the evidence of the 21 is enough and we surrender the rest to the defence if they wish to call. We plead with the court to find that a prima facie case has been established against the two,” Mwaniki said.
She also asked the court to allow them a week to file their submissions.
Investigating officer inspector Clement Mwangi, a homicide investigation officer, was the last to testify.
In his five-hour testimony, Mwangi told the court that the widow Jane Muthoni; former Icaciri principal Isaac Ng’ang’a aka Gikuyu, Nelson Njiru (who to date is yet to be found) and Joseph Kariuki Njuguna aka Karis (now serving seven years) were involved in the murder of the principal.
He also said mobile phone data analysis showed that Muthoni was in constant communication with Njiru through text messaging on November 4, 2016 when the murder is believed to have been carried out.
“Upon analysis of communication data for Muthoni we established that on November 4, 2016, between 23.58hrs and 01.03hrs, she was in Kiiru–the residence of deceased,” the officer said.
It was established that they had exchanged 18 short messages.
Upon analysis, it was established that there was persistent communication between Muthoni and Njiru before and after the murder.
Muthoni together with Gikuyu allegedly committed the offence on diverse dates between November 6 and November 11, 2016, at Karakuta coffee estate in Juja subcounty in Kiambu county.
Muthoni, who got a chance to address the court, pleaded for an order that she be escorted to the bank to check whether she can get some money in her Cooperative and Equity bank accounts for her children's upkeep.
She also sought that she be escorted to Icaciri Secondary School to clear her desk. She asked the court to order the police to return her documents and items taken during investigations.
Edited by R.Wamochie