Ruling in Kiiru Boys principal murder in october

The High Court in Nakuru is writing a ruling on a case against the wife of slain Kiiru Boys High School principal.

Justice Joel Ngugi said the prosecution had closed its case and the defence had no issue to raise through submission.

“The court will retire to write its ruling on a case to answer and it will be delivered on October 31,” Justice Ngugi said.

State counsel Catherine Mwaniki said she intended to call 38 witnesses but decided to close after 21 testified in the case against the widow of Solomon Mwangi.

“We believe the evidence of the 21 is enough and we surrender the rest to the defence if they wish to call. We plead with the court to find that a prima facie case has been established against the two,” Mwaniki said.

She also asked the court to allow them a week to file their submissions.

Investigating officer inspector Clement Mwangi, a homicide investigation officer, was the last to testify.

In his five-hour testimony, Mwangi told the court that the widow Jane Muthoni; former Icaciri principal Isaac Ng’ang’a aka Gikuyu, Nelson Njiru (who to date is yet to be found) and Joseph Kariuki Njuguna aka Karis (now serving seven years) were involved in the murder of the principal.