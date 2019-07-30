Police reshuffled to enhance service

More than 300 officers were redeployed last week at the GSU, traffic, DCI and Kiganjo Training School.

In a circular dated July 24, the National Police Service also reshuffled detectives in police stations across the nation and specified units in the new reshuffle.

Deputy IG Edward Mbugua signed two circulars addressed to the National Police College main campus Kiganjo, General Service Unit, regional commanders, Kenya Airports Police Unit, Kenya Railway and Port Police, traffic department and National Police Airing. Others are the Diplomatic Police Unit and National Police Directorates.

“Release the officers to report to their new commands by August 5. Ensure proper taking over and send the casualty returns on arrival,” it said.

Some 94 assistant superintendents of police were promoted, 54 were appointed deputy subcounty commander popularly known as the deputy OCPD.

The rest will serve in other fields in the service. The sssistant superintendents, who included 35 OCSs, will also serve in the Diplomatic Police Unit, directorate of logistics, airport unit, Thika Road Engineering Workshop, Kiganjo and valet to the retired President Mwai Kibaki.