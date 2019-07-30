One missing sheep, one eager cop, one dead fisherman and now a murder trial

One sheep went missing in Lake Naivasha's Crescent Island five years ago. Just one sheep.

An Anti-Stock theft officer was so eager to find that sheep and nab the culprit or culprits that he shot a fisherman to death.

That was in 2015

It took a long time but now Evans Maliecha Wiyema will stand trial for murder.

The High Court in Naivasha yesterday ordered a police officer to stand trial for allegedly fatally shooting a fisherman in Lake Naivasha.

Justice Richard Mwongo said Evans Wiyema, who is attached to the Anti-Stock Theft Unit, has a case to answer over the murder that sparked demonstrations in Naivasha.

Based on the evidence adduced by prosecution witnesses, the judge ruled there was enough proof to incriminate the accused.

Through his lawyer F.I Mburu, Wiyema said he would issue a sworn statement, adding that he did not have any witnesses.

The charge sheet read that on July 25, 2015, on Crescent Island in Naivasha, Wiyema fatally shot Moses Wanyoike in the head.

According to the prosecution, the deceased was fishing near Crescent Island together with his friends — Johnson Ndichu and Douglas Tutu — when the weather turned bad and they took shelter on the island.

According to evidence before the court, a day before the killing, a sheep belonging to Crescent Island had been reported missing.

Following the disappearance of the sheep, the owners of the Island filed a complaint with the police.

Wiyema and his colleagues went to the site in search of the sheep and pursuit of suspects.