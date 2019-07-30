Close

BURIAL COMMITTEE

MPs form committee to plan Okoth, Laboso send-off

The Speaker of the national Assembly has requested Senate Speaker to nominate two senators to join the committee.

by ABDI RIZACK Radar Journalist
30 July 2019 - 17:13
Speaker Justin Muturi during a media briefing in his office in Parliament
Parliament on Tuesday set up an ad-hoc committee to liase with families of the late Kibra MP Ken Okoth and Bomet Governor  Joyce Laboso to prepare for their burials.

The committee will be chaired by John Mbadi ( Minority Leader) and other members will include  Seme MP James Nyikal, Ruaraka's Tom Kajwang and Kamukunji's Yusuf Hassan.

Other members are Westlands MP Tim Wanyonyi, Dagoretti North's Simba Arati, Nairobi Woman Rep Esther Passaris and Langata MP Nixon Korir.

National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi requested Senate Speaker Kenneth Lusaka to nominate two senators to join the committee.

In his message to the House, Muturi eulogised Okoth as a resourceful member of the Departmental Committee on Education, Research & Technology, where his contributions and participation were commendable.

Muturi also said that Okoth will  be remembered as one of the founders and chairpersons of the Parliamentary Caucus  on Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and Business.

Muturi also eulogised Laboso as a distinguished scholar who obtained her Master's in Teaching of English as a Foreign Language from the University of Reading in the United Kingdom.

She also had a PhD in Gender and Language Education from the University of Hull, United Kingdom.

Okoth's relatives on Tuesday asked the family to allow him to be buried in his absent father's rural home in Homa Bay county.

Laboso will be buried in her husband's rural home in Kisumu.

Joyce Laboso to be buried in husband's rural home of Kisumu

Her husband, Edwin Abonyo, is from Koru.
Ken Okoth burial: Dispute as relatives want him buried in absent father's rural home

His parents separated in the late 80s.
