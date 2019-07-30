MPs form committee to plan Okoth, Laboso send-off

Parliament on Tuesday set up an ad-hoc committee to liase with families of the late Kibra MP Ken Okoth and Bomet Governor Joyce Laboso to prepare for their burials.

The committee will be chaired by John Mbadi ( Minority Leader) and other members will include Seme MP James Nyikal, Ruaraka's Tom Kajwang and Kamukunji's Yusuf Hassan.

Other members are Westlands MP Tim Wanyonyi, Dagoretti North's Simba Arati, Nairobi Woman Rep Esther Passaris and Langata MP Nixon Korir.

National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi requested Senate Speaker Kenneth Lusaka to nominate two senators to join the committee.

In his message to the House, Muturi eulogised Okoth as a resourceful member of the Departmental Committee on Education, Research & Technology, where his contributions and participation were commendable.

Muturi also said that Okoth will be remembered as one of the founders and chairpersons of the Parliamentary Caucus on Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and Business.

Muturi also eulogised Laboso as a distinguished scholar who obtained her Master's in Teaching of English as a Foreign Language from the University of Reading in the United Kingdom.

She also had a PhD in Gender and Language Education from the University of Hull, United Kingdom.

Okoth's relatives on Tuesday asked the family to allow him to be buried in his absent father's rural home in Homa Bay county.

Laboso will be buried in her husband's rural home in Kisumu.