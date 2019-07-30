Minority Lembus sues state, seeks recognition as distinct ethnic group

The Lembus community wants recognition as a distinct ethnic group.

For years, some of them have been classified as Maasais and others as Tugens — a Kalenjin subethnic group.

But members now say the classification was erroneous, adding that it was done without their consent. They have accused the state of exposing them to mistreatment.

The community is one of the smallest ethnic groups in Kenya's Baringo county. It has slightly more than 300,000 members. About 60,000 were registered as voters.

The Lembus are not recognised as one of the official ethnic groups in Kenya. They have their ancestral land in Koibatek, covering a huge part of Eldama Ravine and Mogotio subcounties.

They claim to be the rightful owners of the Lembus forest, which they use for cultural initiations such as circumcision. They also draw herbal medicine from the forest.

For a start, they want the court to bar the Interior ministry from enumerating them as Tugen in the upcoming 2019 census. They filed the case through lawyer Duncan Okubasu.