Close

CLASSIFIED AS TUGEN, MAASAI

Minority Lembus sues state, seeks recognition as distinct ethnic group

The community is not recognised as one of the official ethnic groups in Kenya

In Summary

• They have accused the state of exposing them to mistreatment.

• It has Aa population of slightly more than 300,000 people.

by JILLO KADIDA Deputy news editor/Chief court reporter
News
30 July 2019 - 05:00
A view of the Lembus Forest.
A view of the Lembus Forest.
Image: COURTESY

The Lembus community wants recognition as a distinct ethnic group.

For years, some of them have been classified as Maasais and others as Tugens — a Kalenjin subethnic group.

But members now say the classification was erroneous, adding that it was done without their consent. They have accused the state of exposing them to mistreatment.

 

The community is one of the smallest ethnic groups in Kenya's Baringo county. It has slightly more than 300,000 members. About 60,000 were registered as voters. 

The Lembus are not recognised as one of the official ethnic groups in Kenya. They have their ancestral land in Koibatek, covering a huge part of Eldama Ravine and Mogotio subcounties. 

They claim to be the rightful owners of the Lembus forest, which they use for cultural initiations such as circumcision. They also draw herbal medicine from the forest.

For a start, they want the court to bar the Interior ministry from enumerating them as Tugen in the upcoming 2019 census. They filed the case through lawyer Duncan Okubasu.

The danger of stigmatising minority groups

The long wait for the naming of the opposition NASA presidential candidate is finally over. So, surely, we can now turn from the obsessive focus on ...
Opinion
2 years ago

They believe the marginalisation of their members has been occasioned by failure to recognise them as a distinct ethnic group and warn that the problem will persist if the court does not compel the government to meet their demands.

"I'm apprehensive that persons in whose interest the instant petition has been filed will not benefit from planning considerations informed by the national census, let alone their continued suffering, which is an affront to their rights and dignity as an ethnic group," says Sialo Kiplagat Kimiring, who is a Lembus.

The community says its right to own the forest has been undermined by the government's failure to recognise its members. They fear that they could lose their identity if nothing is done.

 

Because of a lack of recognition, they are unable to challenge historic land injustices or have proper representation in governance and other spheres of life, the court heard.

They want the court to direct that their rights have been violated by the state.

STAR COMMUNITY POLICY AND PARTICIPATION GUIDELINES
by JILLO KADIDA Deputy news editor/Chief court reporter
News
30 July 2019 - 05:00

Most Popular

  1. CORRIDORS OF POWER
    1d ago Corridors of Power

  2. Your Monday Breakfast Briefing
    22h ago Breakfast Briefing

  3. How national UHC will be rolled out this year
    23h ago Big Read

  4. Three killed at California garlic festival
    19h ago World

Latest Videos