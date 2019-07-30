Kenyans not ready for constitutional change, says Mudavadi

Kenyans are not ready for a constitutional change, ANC leader Musalia Mudavadi has said.

Mudavadi said the majority of Kenyans are already bogged down by hard economic times.

He said the push for a referendum is only being driven by politicians who have abandoned the needs of the electorate.

The ANC party boss, however, said any constitutional change decisions should be people-driven.

“I urge those fronting the referendum to ensure it is in the interest of the common citizens,” Mudavadi said. He spoke on Sunday at Metro Church in Nakuru East.

He faulted the Thirdway Alliance party leader Ekuru Aukot’s Bill that seeks to reduce the number of parliamentarians.

According to Mudavadi, such a move will inconvenience service delivery to the citizens but Kenyans will have the last say on the issue

“It is clear that Kenyans are fed up hence need for a referendum but it should be in the interests of the ordinary Kenyans who are feeling the pain,” Mudavadi said.

The ANC party leader was accompanied by Nakuru county assembly Speaker Joel Maina Kairu and MCAs Peter Mbae (Kabazi) and Wilbur Onyango (Kivumbini).

He attributed some of the challenges the country is facing to poor implementation of the Constitution.

“For instance, we have health devolved but then the procurement still remains with National government,” he said.

Mudavadi said that the counties were suffering because no resources were being channelled down to them by the national government.

(edited by O. Owino)