Kega chides Aukot over Punguza Mzigo initiative

In Summary

• Kega said that MCAs were being enticed with promises that the changes will give them power over the Constituency Development Funds. 

• Speaking in Ruiru, Kega accused Aukot of seeking fame in the pretext of bringing changes to the Constitution with his Punguza Mizigo initiative.

by JOHN KAMAU Correspondent
News
30 July 2019 - 05:00
Kieni MP Kanini Kega has warned MCAs not to fall into Ekuru Aukot’s trap and approve his Punguza Mzigo Bill.

Kega said that MCAs were being enticed with promises that the changes will give them power over the Constituency Development Funds. 

“He’s suggesting a reduction of constituencies. Which constituencies will be scrapped off?” Kanini said.

 

Speaking in Ruiru, Kega accused Aukot of seeking fame in the pretext of bringing changes to the Constitution with his Punguza Mizigo initiative

“He was behind the current Constitution and now he’s back telling Kenyans to change the same document he spearheaded,” he said.

The lawmaker said that the initiative was like the weekend political meetings that have been turned into platforms to trade spats between political factions including Kieleweke, Tangatanga, Team Wanjiku, Embrace and Inua Mama.

“Kenyans are tired of these theatrics that are only meant to distract the President from delivering on his promises to Kenyans,” he said.

Ignore faulty Punguza Mizigo, wait for BBI - Raila's party

The option for Kenyans is to accept it or reject Punguza Mzigo initiative wholesomely.
News
4 days ago

Kega called on the Senate and the Council of Governors to stop wrangling over the allocation of funds to counties and negotiate with the National Assembly and find a solution.

“We are fighting for the interests of Wanjiku and therefore I don’t see the reason why we should be tussling over money that will end up going to Wanjiku,” the MP said.

On corruption matters, the MP asked Chief Justice David Maraga to create special courts that will work on graft cases.

 

“We must tame the greedy individuals in public offices who are out to enrich themselves with public funds. Slaying the corruption dragon is now or never,” he said.

(edited by O. Owino)

by JOHN KAMAU Correspondent
News
30 July 2019 - 05:00

