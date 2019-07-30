Kega chides Aukot over Punguza Mzigo initiative

Kieni MP Kanini Kega has warned MCAs not to fall into Ekuru Aukot’s trap and approve his Punguza Mzigo Bill.

Kega said that MCAs were being enticed with promises that the changes will give them power over the Constituency Development Funds.

“He’s suggesting a reduction of constituencies. Which constituencies will be scrapped off?” Kanini said.

Speaking in Ruiru, Kega accused Aukot of seeking fame in the pretext of bringing changes to the Constitution with his Punguza Mizigo initiative

“He was behind the current Constitution and now he’s back telling Kenyans to change the same document he spearheaded,” he said.

The lawmaker said that the initiative was like the weekend political meetings that have been turned into platforms to trade spats between political factions including Kieleweke, Tangatanga, Team Wanjiku, Embrace and Inua Mama.

“Kenyans are tired of these theatrics that are only meant to distract the President from delivering on his promises to Kenyans,” he said.