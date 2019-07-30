Close

Joyce Laboso to be buried in husband's rural home of Kisumu

Laboso had been admitted at the facility's ICU last week since she arrived from India.

In Summary

• Laboso left for the UK on May 29 to seek treatment for what was later revealed to be colon cancer. 

by FAITH MATETE Correspondent, Kisumu
30 July 2019 - 13:18
Bomet Governor Joyce Laboso will be buried in her husband Edwin Abonyo's rural home in Koru, Kisumu county.

Laboso, 58, died at the Nairobi Hopsital on Monday after a long battle of cancer.

Speaking at Lee Funeral Home on Monday, Abonyo thanked the people of Bomet and Kenyans at large for standing by Laboso.

He said it was an unprecedented move for her to have married from another region and go to work in another county.

Laboso had been admitted at the facility's ICU last week since she arrived from India where she was receiving treatment.

Laboso was married in Nyanza and some of her detractors said she did not deserve to become a Rift Valley governor because she "belonged" to another region after getting married.

Laboso left for the UK on May 29 to seek treatment for what was later revealed to be colon cancer. She spent 27 days at the Royal Marden Foundation Trust Hospital until June 25 when she was transferred to another hospital in India for further treatment.

On July 14, Laboso returned to Kenya after 46 days abroad.  She continued receiving her treatment at Nairobi Hospital until her demise.

Laboso leaves behind a husband and three sons. 

