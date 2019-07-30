Close

Ivory worth Sh18 million recovered in Kilifi, two suspects arrested

by KEVIN CHERUIYOT
News
30 July 2019 - 11:22
35 Pieces of Elephant Tusks weighing 183 Kilograms and worth over Ksh18 Million were trecovered at Makobeni village, Rabai. July 30, 2019.
35 Pieces of Elephant Tusks weighing 183 Kilograms and worth over Ksh18 Million were trecovered at Makobeni village, Rabai. July 30, 2019.
Image: COURTESY

Police in collaboration with the KWS officers in Kilifi county have arrested two people in connection with the nabbed 35 pieces of ivory which were buried underground.

The two were arrested in Rabai with the Elephant tusks weighing 183 kilograms, which is worth Sh18 million.

The incident has been confirmed by the area police officer David Maina.

The hunt for the other suspects is still on.

John Chisiwa Ngoma and Mwauchi Mgaza are in lawful custody and will be arraigned tomorrow.

Two suspects were arrested in May this year at Mwembe Tayari in Mombasa with eight pieces of ivory which were concealed in a sack of maize.

Acting on intelligence, the Kenya Wildlife Service officers laid a trap at the bus terminal and nabbed suspects Japheth Bakari and Samo Ali after they alighted from Kitale.

Ali, a 25-year-old second-year student from Moi University, Kitale campus, said he did not know the maize sack had ivory in it. He said he was travelling to Mombasa to meet his family.

