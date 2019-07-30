How much revenue do sports betting companies make?

The Kenya Revenue Authority has cleared 10 betting companies whose licences were not renewed on July 1, 2019, because of questions surrounding their tax compliance.

Betway, OdiBets, Mozzartbet, Ken Bookmakers, Lucky 2u, Eazi Bet, Kick off, Eastleighbet, Palms Bet and Bet Boss received tax clearance on July 22.

However, Betin and SportPesa, the two biggest betting companies in Kenya, were conspicuously absent from the KRA list of tax clearances. They and 17 other betting companies remain in regulatory limbo pending a tax clearance from KRA.

On April 1, Interior CS Fred Matiang’i gave the Kenyan betting firms three months up to July 1 to seek fresh renewal of licenses upon proving tax compliance. They also had to show that they were sufficiently liquid and had performed well financially for the past four years.

The tax dispute appears to hinge on what constitutes the revenue of betting companies. Government has claimed that the betting companies have been earning Sh200 billion per year but this appears to be the total amount staked each year, not what is actually retained by the companies. A lot of this is recycled money where punters bet, win, and bet again. The same money is being recounted over and over. It is not actually revenue for the betting companies.

Betting Control and Licensing Board chairman Kimani Kung’u has also questioned whether non-compliance with taxes was behind the non-issuance of licenses.

In an interview with Radio Jambo in July, Kung’u said that the revenue of betting companies at the end of 2018 was between Sh20 billion and Sh25 billion and that there is no way that could have risen to Sh200 billion by mid-2019.

The KRA argues that all bets placed with betting companies should be considered revenue and therefore taxable. On the other hand, the betting companies say that their revenue is the difference between the amount placed as bets and the amount paid as winnings.