Growing list of prominent Kenyans who fell to cancer

Since 2010, at least 10 prominent Kenyans have succumbed to various types of cancer, making it the main killer among leaders in that period.

One such prominent leader was Prof Wangari Maathai, who left quietly at night on Sunday, September 25, 2011, at the Nairobi Hospital Cancer Centre.

Wangari Maathai was the first African woman to win the Nobel Peace Prize.

She was a pioneer from an early age and in many spheres. After winning a scholarship to study in the US, she returned to a newly independent Kenya, becoming the first woman in East and Central Africa to obtain a PhD in 1971.

Maathai was also the first woman professor at the University of Nairobi, where she taught veterinary medicine.

After Maathai's death, former minister and MP for Kiambaa Njenga Karume followed. He died on Friday, February 24, 2012.

Karume’s death was caused by prostate cancer which had spread and had become impossible to manage.

Five years later, former Nyeri Governor Nderitu Gachagua was killed by pancreatic cancer at 64 years in February 2017.

Other well-known Kenyans include former TV presenter Janet Kanini who succumbed to lung cancer in March 2017 after a two-year battle.

Former Kitui West MP Francis Nyenze, 60, passed away in December 2017 after a 10-year battle with colon cancer.

In December the same year, Harvard professor Calestous Juma died after a two-year battle with cancer.

Former Baringo South MP Grace Kipchoim, 49, also passed away in April last year after succumbing to acute colon cancer.

And while Kenyans were mourning these leaders, former Migori Senator Ben Oluoch, 55, died in June last year after a protracted battle with throat cancer.

Former Maendeleo ya Wanawake Organization chairperson Jane Kiano, 74, succumbed to lung cancer in October last year at the Nairobi Hospital.

Other Kenyans who succumbed to the disease are Jonathan Toroitich who succumbed to pancreatic cancer on April 20 this year at Nakuru War Memorial Hospital.