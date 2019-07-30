Ex-KVDA boss Kimosop locked up after failing to raise Sh12m bail

Former Kerio Valley Development Authority MD David Kimosop was locked up at the Industrial Area remand prison on Monday after he failed to raise Sh12 million bail.

He was arrested last Friday by DCI detectives at JKIA upon arrival from Congo at 4am.

Kimosop was then taken to DCI headquarters for processing before arraignment on Monday, when they were charged and bail terms determined.

He spent the night at the remand prison.

Kimosop is among the 28 individuals facing charges over the multibillion-shilling Kimwarer and Arror dams scandal.

His lawyer, Katwa Kigen, had said, "He maintains his innocence and looks forward to the opportunity to demonstrate his innocence."

Kimosop was locked up alongside 15 other co-accused who were remanded at Industrial Area and Langata Women's prisons.

They have moved to the High Court in a bid to review the bail terms.

Kimosop, Samuel Koskei, a tender committee member, and William Maina, head of supply chain, were granted Sh12 million bond or an alternative bail of Sh6 million, which they have failed to raise.

They said they earn meagre salaries and are burdened with loans and asked that the court apply different bond terms based on their circumstances.

Justice John Onyiego will deliver a ruling on Thursday.