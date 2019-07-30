Close

Ex-KVDA boss Kimosop locked up after failing to raise Sh12m bail

In Summary

• He is among the 28 individuals implicated in the Kimwarer and Arror dams scandal. 

by ANNETTE WAMBULWA
News
30 July 2019 - 13:04
Former KVDA managing director David Kimosop at Kimwarer on April 9
KICKED OUT: Former KVDA managing director David Kimosop at Kimwarer on April 9
Image: /MATHEWS NDANYI

Former Kerio Valley Development Authority MD David Kimosop was locked up at the Industrial Area remand prison on Monday after he failed to raise Sh12 million bail.

He was arrested last Friday by DCI detectives at JKIA upon arrival from Congo at 4am.

Kimosop was then taken to DCI headquarters for processing before arraignment on Monday, when they were charged and bail terms determined.

He spent the night at the remand prison.

Kimosop is among the 28 individuals facing charges over the multibillion-shilling Kimwarer and Arror dams scandal.

His lawyer, Katwa Kigen, had said, "He maintains his innocence and looks forward to the opportunity to demonstrate his innocence."

Kimosop was locked up alongside 15 other co-accused who were remanded at Industrial Area and Langata Women's prisons.

They have moved to the High Court in a bid to review the bail terms.

Kimosop, Samuel Koskei, a tender committee member, and William Maina, head of supply chain, were granted Sh12 million bond or an alternative bail of Sh6 million, which they have failed to raise.

They said they earn meagre salaries and are burdened with loans and asked that the court apply different bond terms based on their circumstances.

Justice John Onyiego will deliver a ruling on Thursday.

More:

Haji's anti-graft guns trained on big fish

Order for arrest of a member of the Executive indicates Haji has President's full backing.
News
1 week ago

Former KVDA MD Kimosop arrested at JKIA upon arrival

He has been taken to DCI headquarters for pre-charge processing before arraignment.
News
4 days ago

CS Rotich, Thugge charged with abuse of office in dam case

Sixteen suspects appeared, 12 others others including Kimosop ordered to appear on Friday
News
6 days ago

KVDA top managers arrested over dams scandal

DCI officers raided authority's headquarters after DPP named suspects.
News
1 week ago
STAR COMMUNITY POLICY AND PARTICIPATION GUIDELINES
by ANNETTE WAMBULWA
News
30 July 2019 - 13:04

Most Popular

  1. CORRIDORS OF POWER
    8h ago Corridors of Power

  2. CORRIDORS OF POWER
    2d ago Corridors of Power

  3. Fans pay tribute to Ghana's Asamoah Gyan
    2mo ago Africa

  4. CORRIDORS OF POWER
    3d ago Corridors of Power

  5. Three killed at California garlic festival
    1d ago World

Latest Videos